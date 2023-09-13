Install CCTVs having multi-user options: Kolkata Police urges gold merchants

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Tuesday conducted a meeting with the gold merchants of the city regarding the security of their shops and emphasised on installing CCTV cameras having multi-user options.



In the meeting chaired by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata, Vineet Kumar Goyal along with other senior officers and officers from the Detective department, several points were discussed and directives were issued. More than 50 gold merchants were present in the meeting.

Earlier this month, Kolkata Police had come out with a set of advisory having 12 points.

On Tuesday those points were discussed elaborately and the merchants were suggested to follow the guidelines.

The jewellery shop owners have been asked to arrange two-tier security where private security personnel will be deployed both inside and outside.

It has also been directed to keep the display unit of the CCTV cameras in multi-user mode and keep the footage in cloud storage or in a backup facility so that it can be obtained in case the main DVR is damaged or taken away by the robbers.

The CCTV cameras should be installed in strategic positions so that everything happening outside and inside can be seen clearly.

This apart, the door of the shop must be half closed and people wearing masks or helmets or anything covering their faces will not be allowed to enter the shop.

The shop owners were also advised to install panic buttons which would be connected with the local police station and Kolkata Police control

room so that a single press of the button allows police to identify

the location and send reinforcements.