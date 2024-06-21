‘Install AI-based CCTV cameras in wildlife areas’

Siliguri: As many as 10 organisations jointly raised their voice against reckless driving on Gajoldoba Canal Road leading to the death of an elephant calf. The calf died after being hit by a loaded dumper truck at Gajoldoba Canal Road. The organisations protested the driving of dumper trucks through the wildlife area and have demanded that the Forest department install Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV cameras and speed breakers in wildlife areas.



A memorandum was submitted to the Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), Wildlife North Circle, Directorate of Forests, Government of West Bengal, Siliguri on Friday, demanding the administration to take action against reckless driving. Koustav Choudhury, Director of Solitary Nature and Animal Protection Foundation (SNA) Foundation, a wildlife conservation organisation said: “Dumper trucks pass through roads at high speed at night. The elephant calf was killed after being hit by a dumper. We have requested that the CCF take necessary steps against it. We demanded the forest install Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV cameras and speed breakers in wildlife areas.” At around 3.45 am on Thursday, an elephant calf was seriously injured after being hit by a dumper truck in the Gate Bazar area along the Mantadari Gajoldoba Canal Road of Baikunthapur Forest Division. The calf was subsequently rescued and transported to Bengal Safari in Siliguri for urgent treatment where it succumbed to injuries.

CCTV footage of the area revealed that the calf was hit by a dumper truck. The incident has sparked concern among several environmental and wildlife organisations. The organisations have demanded strict speed limits for all vehicles, including dumpers within the wildlife areas, speed breakers to be constructed in specific wildlife movement areas throughout the Kranti to Ambari Canal Road, designated routes and time for the movement of heavy vehicles, avoiding sensitive and high-density wildlife zones.

They have also demanded enforcement of traffic regulations and heavy penalties for violations to deter reckless driving, increased monitoring and surveillance to ensure compliance with the safety protocols along with collaboration with local authorities and communities to raise awareness and promote wildlife conservation.

Bhaskar J V, CCF Wildlife North, said: “Unfortunately, we could not save the calf. We are also concerned about the matter. We shall take necessary steps. If needed, we will increase surveillance near wildlife habitats.”