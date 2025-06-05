Inspired by Mamata Banerjee’s green vision; TMC candidate in Kaliganj launches campaign by planting trees

Kolkata: Inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Green Vision’, Trinamool Congress (TMC) bypoll candidate in Kaliganj Assembly Constituency in Nadia, Alifa Ahmed started her day’s campaign with tree plantation.

Alifa Ahmed on World Environment Day, launched her campaign by planting several trees at Mira-I Gram Panchayat, echoing the spirit of the Bengal government’s ‘Sabujshree’ scheme. Aligned with Trinamool Congress’ chairperson Mamata Banerjee’s pro-environment push, the daughter of a former MLA was joined by locals during the plantation drive this morning. She later led a rally from Plassey Rail Gate to Plassey Bazar. Following the tree plantation drive on World Environment Day, Trinamool Congress’ Kaliganj candidate Ahmed said: “Today is June 5, which is marked as the World Environment Day. The Bengal government launched the Sabujshree scheme in 2016 where each newborn in the state is given a sapling to be planted on their family’s land. Similar to that initiative, we planted trees today and added to the campaign. We are following Didi’s footsteps and hope everyone will support us.”

Trinamool Congress in its post on X said: “On the occasion of #WorldEnvironmentDay, our Kaliganj bye-election candidate, Smt. Alifa Ahmed, led by example with a tree plantation drive, reaffirming her commitment to a better tomorrow for all.”

The election at the Constituency was necessitated by the death of Trinamool Congress MLA Nasir Ahmed. The Trinamool has nominated the deceased MLA’s daughter Alifa Ahmed to contest from the seat. The voting in the Constituency will be held on June 19 and the results will be declared on June 23. Alifa Ahmed filed her nomination paper on May 30. After her nomination, Ahmed said Trinamool is committed to women empowerment as it has fielded 38 per cent women candidates in the last Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has put its weight behind the Congress candidate at Kaliganj bypoll prompting a three-way contest. The Congress has named Kabil Uddin Shaikh as its candidate, and the CPI(M)-led Left Front has extended support to him. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday nominated Ashis Ghosh as its candidate for Kaliganj.