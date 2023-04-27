Inspection conducted for setting up solid waste processing unit

BALURGHAT: With the aim to implement solid waste management systems in the Balurghat civic area, the concerned Balurghat civic body Chairman Ashok Mitra visited the dumping ground located in Lalmata area on Thursday. Mitra was accompanied by District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna, engineers and other officials coming from State Urban Development Agency (SUDA).

Speaking to the reporters, Mitra said: “On Thursday, we visited the Lalmata area with the District Magistrate, engineers and SUDA officials to see the work regarding the solid waste management system. The work has been going in full swing. We are confident to implement hundred per cent solid waste management systems soon.”

According to him, after coming to power in 2022 it has been the target of the concerned civic board to start work on the construction of a trenching ground outside the city.

“After coming to power, it was decided that a trenching ground where the garbage can be offloaded needs to be set up. A solid waste processing unit will come up soon in Lalmata. The unit will be constructed soon. When it is completed, the foul smell that creates a major problem will be a matter of the past,” he said.

Earlier, multiple wastes including plastic and paper were dumped in one place. As a result, there was a problem in space planning.

“Bhagar's garbage fell on the neighbouring land. The narrowness of the place was becoming evident. Two separation machines are working to overcome that problem. Separation of plastic and soil is underway with a large fixed machine and a small portable machine. As a result, many places have become free of garbage. This work is being done through an agency in Delhi under SUDA,” Mitra said.