Inspection conducted after plaints of illegal construction received

siliguri: After receiving complaints of illegal construction by encroaching a river bank, Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad visited Dagapur area in Siliguri and assured of a thorough investigation. On Monday, the Sabhadhipati along with the Block Land and Land Reforms Officer, Panchayat Samity members and other officials visited the area.

Arun Ghosh said, “No illegal construction will be tolerated in our area. We received a complaint from the locals that hotel owners have encroached upon the river bank. We asked them to come to the Mahakuma Parishad office with all the documents. Till then, they have to stop the construction work. We will verify the documents. If the construction is illegal, then legal action will be taken against them.” It is learned that there is a hotel in the Dagapur area near the Panchanai River. Locals alleged that the hotel owners have started an extension work of the hotel by encroaching a portion of the Panchanai river bank. Local residents have submitted a complaint to the Sabhadhipati, against the construction work. Accordingly, on Monday, the officials visited the area. The Sabhadipati inspected the ongoing construction work. He has ordered the construction work to be halted until document verification.