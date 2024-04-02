‘Inspect old structure with 2 add’l floors constructed sans sanction plan’

Kolkata: Taking strict action against unauthorised construction, the Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) to conduct inspection of an old structure at Ganesh Chandra Avenue where two floors were allegedly added without any sanction plan. It was alleged that two floors were constructed at premises number 1 at Ganesh Chandra Avenue under Ward 46 without any sanction from the Corporation. It was further claimed that the premises were fairly old and as per the information provided by a respondent in the matter, the building was constructed before Independence.



A report signed by the engineers was submitted but according to the Court it failed to clearly mention whether top floors were constructed after obtaining sanction from KMC or not. The Court observed that since the existing structure is an old one, any additional load may be dangerous and construction should not be made without obtaining the necessary sanction.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the engineers to conduct a spot inspection and ascertain whether the construction is authorised or not. The Corporation has also been asked to verify the records on whether any sanction was granted for the additional floors and were directed to submit a fresh report on the matter on April 15.

During hearing of the matter, Justice Sinha observed: “Who will take the responsibility if the building collapses due to additional weight? Lives are more important. I will see that this is demolished.”

After the Garden Reach incident where an unauthorised construction had fallen over a shanty nearby leading to death of 12 people, the Calcutta High Court has become strict with regards to unauthorised constructions. Justice Sinha had refused to extend the time for payment of cost imposed on a petitioner seeking regularisation of an unauthorised construction. “The court cannot keep its eyes shut. The persons involved with unauthorised constructions should be given a good lesson so that unauthorised construction can be curbed to some extent,” Justice Sinha had observed.