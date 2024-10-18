Inquiry panel formed to probe missing body case

Siliguri: Authorities at Siliguri District Hospital have formed an inquiry committee with three members to investigate the incident of the missing newborn child’s body from the hospital. The team will prepare a report within three days. Thereafter, necessary actions will be taken based on the report, stated Dr Chandan Ghosh, Superintendent of the hospital.



“The three-member committee was formed soon after the incident. They have been questioning all the on-duty staff. A report will be prepared within three days, based on which actions will be taken,” Ghosh added. He further added that the security system of the hospital will be enhanced. New 78 CCTV cameras will be installed at the hospital.

Incidentally, the body of a newborn child went missing from the hospital on Thursday. After searching for hours, a missing complaint was lodged at the Siliguri Police Station by the hospital authorities. The CCTV cameras of the hospital were switched off on that day. The committee has been investigating the

entire incident.

Meanwhile, Alam Khan, councillor of Ward 6, also went to the hospital on Friday and spoke to the Superintendent.

“The hospital Superintendent has assured us that they will find the body by Monday. We have faith in them and we will wait for some time,”

Khan added.