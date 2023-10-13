Innovative: Phuchka, Kedarnath and autos set to steal spotlight this Durga Puja

KOLKATA: Phuchka is an emotion for almost all Bengalis. And this year, Behala Natun Dal has chosen it as the central theme for their Durga Puja pandal, celebrating the favourite snack of Bengalis.



Two students from the Netherlands Art University, Martyna Pekala and Benjamin Pompe, have been working on this project since August. They arrived in Kolkata in September and collaborated with artist Ayan Saha to complete the Durga Puja pandal. Inside the pandal, they’ve used phuchka stands and ‘sal pata’ to create unique installations.

If you couldn’t travel out of state for Puja this year, Mohammad Ali Park has a solution. Step into their pandal, and you’ll feel like you’re at Kedarnath Temple. This is the 55th year of their celebration, and the Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park has brought the Kedarnath theme to Central Kolkata.

“We came up with the idea of constructing the replica of Kedarnath temple because many of us have not visited Kedarnath and through this pandal, they can have a glimpse of the holy shrine. The outer look of the pandal is exactly how the Kedarnath temple looks. This year, ‘Shiva is Shakti’ will be shown in the form of the Durga idol created by Kush Bera of Midnapore,” said Surendra Sharma, general secretary of Youth Association of Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja.

Every year, Hazra Park Durgotsab wows the audience with new ideas. In its 81st year, they’ve embraced the theme ‘Teen Chakar Golpo’ (Tale of three wheels), centred around an autorickshaw chauffeur.

“Our perception of auto drivers can often be negative, but we seldom take the time to understand their daily challenges, the hardships they face, their family lives, and their hopes. The pandal will recreate the auto stand, surrounded by local buildings. Auto parts and 12 autos will shape up the interior. We will hang photos of auto drivers and will depict their stories on voice-overs,” said Sayan Deb Chatterjee, joint secretary of Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee.