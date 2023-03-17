‘Innerwheel Wonder Village’ inaugurated

KOLKATA: Innerwheel Club of Siliguri Uttorayon adopted and developed a small village on the outskirts of Siliguri at Sukna New Chumta Tea Garden. The village has been named as ‘Innerwheel Wonder village.’ It was inaugurated by the Association president of Innerwheel Smt.

Surjit Kaur in the presence of District 324 Chairman Kakoli Chowdhary. Innerwheel Club of Siliguri Uttorayon president Pooja Agarwal informed that few months back when they visited this village, they found lack of basic facilities, and thus they immediately decided to adopt and develop the village.

“We can proudly say that we have developed many facilities and through this we are trying to uplift the life of the villagers. We are providing solar lights to 20 houses of the village with one solar light at the main junction of village,” she said. “We have constructed female bathing room and have also developed adult literacy and training centre. We have installed taps and tanks,” she added. Several other initiatives had also been taken up.