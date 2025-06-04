Inner-party feud erupts in Malda Congress over INTUC leadership

Malda: The Congress party in Malda is grappling with a deepening internal conflict as ousted Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) district president Lakshmi Guha continues to assert her authority, defying the party’s official decision. Despite being removed from her post in April, Guha has retained control of the Indira Smriti Bhawan, the district office of the party’s labour wing and has even held a district conference there — prompting the current leadership to consider legal intervention.

Last moth, South Malda MP and district convenor Isha Khan Choudhury announced at a Press conference that Lakshmi Guha had been removed from her position and replaced by Sandeep Saha. “The INTUC state president has removed Lakshmi Guha and appointed Sandeep Saha as the new district president. The letter confirming this decision has been sent to us. If she continues to act in defiance, we will notify the state president,” Avijit Roy

said Choudhury

Lakshmi Guha, however, denies receiving any official dismissal notice. “I have not received any letter from the state leadership removing me from my post,” Guha said. “I was elected as district president in the 2022 conference for a three-year term. The letter being shown to claim my removal is fake.”

She further asserted her continued authority by organizing a district conference at the Indira Smriti Bhawan. “As the elected leader, I have every right to call a conference,” Guha claimed. Sandeep Saha, the newly-appointed district president, questioned the legitimacy of her actions. “She has no official position in INTTUC anymore. On what basis is she calling a district conference?” he asked. “Only around 20 people attended the meeting and it was reportedly held under the guise of a birthday celebration. We are considering legal action to take back control of the party office.”

The prolonged feud has caused discomfort within party ranks ahead of next year’s Assembly elections. “There is growing unease among grassroots workers,” admitted a local party functionary. The internal discord, combined with increasing pressure from rival unions, has left the Congress’s labour wing weakened and divided in the region.