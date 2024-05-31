Inmates of Pavlov & Lumbini Park mental hospital to cast votes

Kolkata: About 86 inmates of Pavlov Mental Hospital who have been cured but not accepted by their family will be casting their votes this year. Also, about 65 inmates of Lumbini Park Mental Hospital will cast their votes for the first time.



Several years back, an initiative was taken to allow the inmates of these two hospitals to cast their votes but due to certain reasons the process got delayed. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a few of the inmates of Pavlov Hospital were given the Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) and their names were featured in the voters’ list.Meanwhile, the process continued and the Lumbini Park Hospital authorities also took such initiative. About three years ago, these inmates who had been cured completely and were staying in the hospital for about 10 years were selected to enroll their names in the voters’ list.

Sources informed that an NGO took the initiative along with the Health department to allow the inmates to cast their votes.

In Pavlov Hospital, a separate polling booth under the Kolkata North Parliamentary Constituency has been set up inside the hospital whereas the inmates of Lumbini Park Hospital will have to go to Bijoynagar Primary school to cast their votes.

They will be taken to the polling centre by bus.