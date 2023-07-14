Inmates of Burdwan Central Correctional Home released on parole, get married

Two inmates of Burdwan Central Correctional Home who fell in love during their stint at the prison were recently released on five days parole during which the two got married.

The bridegroom Abdul Hasim is serving eight years imprisonment on charges of rape while the bride Sahanara Khatun is facing life imprisonment on charges of murder.

The two were first acquainted with each other three years back when the family members of both of them coincidentally turned up on the same day to meet them. They used to meet rarely during their stay in prison but that could not prevent them from falling in love.

A member of the Committee for Protection of Democratic Rights during his visit to the correctional home learnt about the duo’s love relationship and along with the

family members of both

took the initiative so that they can be released on parole for marriage.

The two got married at Kusumgram in Monteshwar in East Burdwan on Wednesday.

Hasim originally hailing from Assam had come for a contractor job at Chandannagore in Hooghly where his name got embroiled in an incident of rape.

He was convicted and meted out eight years imprisonment.

Sahanara, a resident of Nanoor in Birbhum district was charged with the murder of her brother-in-law. She along with her mother and sister served life imprisonment.

“Depending upon the good behaviour of convicts and emergency situations at residences, there have been instances of convicts being released on parole.

The maximum period of parole can be of one month,” state Correctional Administration minister Akhil Giri said.

The newly married couple are hopeful of living a

happy married life after getting released from the correctional home. The two are presently staying at Sahanara’s residence in Nanoor and will be

returning to their captive life on July 16.