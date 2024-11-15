Inmate’s death sparks concerns

Jalpaiguri: The death of 62-year-old Kamaleswar Roy, an inmate at Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home, has sparked concern. A resident of Morichbari in Cooch Behar, Roy was serving a 12-year sentence for murder. He was transferred to Jalpaiguri from Cooch Behar Jail about a year-and-a-half ago. According to his brother, Sadanand Roy, Kamaleswar suffered head injuries following an accident ten years ago.

“He had health problems for a while and we were informed of his illness by the jail authorities on Thursday,” said Sadanand.Sources revealed Kamaleswar was unwell for several days and was admitted to Jalpaiguri Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday. He passed away on Thursday night. The death of Kamaleswar Roy adds to a pattern of fatalities at the Jalpaiguri Central Correctional Home. Jail records indicate that nine inmates died in 2023 and five have passed away so far in 2024. No comment has been made by the jail authorities.