Injured rhino cub found in Jaldapara National Park

Alipurduar: An injured rhino cub was spotted in the Siltorsa Beat of the Jaldapara North Range within Jaldapara National Park.



This discovery follows a similar case in early August, when another rhino cub, showing identical symptoms, was found in the Fifty Feet Beat of the same range. Despite the Forest department’s extensive efforts, the cub found earlier had died.

On August 15, a female rhino calf, approximately 3 to 4 years old, was rescued from a waterlogged area along the riverbank in the Jaldapara North Range. The animal had been trapped in mud for a day, rendering it immobile. Forest Department teams undertook a challenging rescue operation, lifting the calf manually due to its entrapment in the waterlogged area. The calf is currently receiving treatment and remains under close observation.

Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer of the Jaldapara Forest Division, commented: “The calf appears to have been stuck in the mud and may have been struck by an adult rhino, which could explain its inability to stand.

There are no visible external injuries. Our veterinary team is closely monitoring the calf’s condition and providing the necessary care to facilitate its recovery.”