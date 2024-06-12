‘Initiate fresh survey of Awas Yojana beneficiaries in state’

Kolkata: In an administrative meeting at Nabanna chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, she reviewed the progress of ongoing projects, including fund allocation for Awas Yojana beneficiaries, the construction of a bridge over the River Muriganga to enhance connectivity with Sagar Islands and the implementation of the Ghatal Master Plan.



Banerjee also issued directives to expedite the completion of these projects, it was learnt. According to sources at the meeting, which included all Cabinet ministers and department heads, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee instructed the state Panchayats and Rural Development department to conduct a fresh survey of Awas Yojana beneficiaries across Bengal.

Banerjee had promised to disburse money for the Awas Yojana beneficiaries from December this year from the state’s funds if the Centre failed to allocate funds for the project.

In December 2022, the Centre had accorded administrative approval for 11 lakh houses in Bengal.

Following this, the state surveyed the beneficiaries and accordingly made a list. However, before the disbursement of money in the bank account of the beneficiaries, the state will again check the status of the beneficiaries as around 18 months have passed after the survey was done.

The state government believes that some people who have applied may have constructed houses by arranging funds on their own during this period. “So, before disbursing money, the survey exercise is of prime importance,” an official in the state Panchayat department said. According to sources, Banerjee also directed for fast execution of the Ghatal Master Plan.

Trinamool Congress MLA Dipak Adhikari popularly known as Dev who won from the Ghatal seat also spoke of the same during his campaigns in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls. The state is working on floating a global tender for the Muriganga Bridge soon, it was learnt.