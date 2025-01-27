Initial entry bar to police band at Raj Bhavan draws CM’s ire

Kolkata: The ‘At Home’ reception at Kolkata’s Raj Bhavan on the occasion of 76th Republic Day celebrations was marked by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s anguish after the Kolkata Police band was initially disallowed entry at the Raj Bhavan.

After arriving at the venue, Banerjee learnt that the band whose performance is a regular feature at the annual ‘At Home’ event, was waiting at the gate. A visibly upset Banerjee insisted that the band be permitted entry and threatened she won’t enter the Raj Bhavan unless they were allowed to perform. She walked to the Raj Bhavan gate and urged officials to allow them inside. “Kolkata Police provides security. The Kolkata Police band performs at this event every year.

This year also, they were invited to perform. Why were they not allowed inside this time?” she asked, remarking: “This is very bad.” The band was eventually allowed to perform inside the Raj Bhawan. When Governor CV Ananda Bose came out with his spouse to welcome Banerjee, she reportedly said: “This is not done. You can’t make the prestigious Kolkata Police band stand outside.” A written statement from Raj Bhavan stated: “In the ‘At Home’, Raj Bhavan , the Kolkata Police bandset was assigned space different from the usual practice. When this was pointed out, I intervened and called the Police bandset and gave them a suitable place where they continued to perform. I also explained it to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and she listened to the Band for sometime.

When I reported this to the Hon’ble Governor, he ordered that any departure from precedence on ceremonial occasions should be done only with the prior approval of the Chief of Staff”.

Banerjee participated in the Republic Day celebrations earlier in the day and witnessed the grand parade at Red Road. She also shared a glimpse of the event where the Indian Army’s robotic dogs called multi-utility legged equipment (MULE) stole the show.

She wrote on X: “Today, I joined the grand Republic Day parade at Red Road to celebrate 76 years of our Constitution – a living testament to the vision of an India rooted in SOVEREIGNTY, SECULARISM, DEMOCRACY, and FEDERALISM.

This day is not just a commemoration; it is a call to renew our commitment to these guiding principles. We bow in gratitude to the brave souls who fought for our freedom and pay homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar and the visionaries who gifted us the Constitution.

Their wisdom continues to guide our nation. Let us pledge to uphold the ideals of UNITY, HARMONY, and INCLUSIVITY that define us as a people.

The strength of our Republic is reflected in the strength of its people. May we always strive to protect and nurture the values that make India truly extraordinary.”