Infrastructure dev gathers steam in Alipurduar

Alipurduar: Alipurduar district is witnessing a surge in infrastructure development, with several key projects underway.

Among them, a new road connecting Banchugamari Gram Panchayat to the district headquarters is set to be constructed at Rs. 12 crore.

The 12-kilometre stretch will be widened to 5.5 meters, improving connectivity in the region. The tender process has already begun, and the district administration expects to issue the work order soon, with completion targeted for this year.

According to officials, the road will start from Garam Bridge in Banchugamari, pass through Tapsi Khata Bazar, and end at Kaljani Ghat of Tapsi Khata Gram Panchayat. Alongside the road project, a long-standing demand for a bridge over the Kaljani River in Banchugamari is also being addressed. The preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the bridge is underway. The road construction will be undertaken by the State Rural Development Agency (SRDA) at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore. Beyond road and bridge projects, the district is also witnessing the construction of several Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) centres and health centres.

Additionally, an irrigation project worth Rs 1.5 crore is progressing rapidly in Kulkuli, Kumargram block. The district administration is also planning further infrastructure enhancements, including improvements to the Falakata Krishak Bazar, one of North Bengal’s most significant agricultural markets. For the past week, District Magistrate R Vimala has been conducting inspections across the district’s six blocks to oversee ongoing construction projects. She expressed confidence in the timely completion of these initiatives, stating: “Once the road construction is completed, connectivity between Alipurduar headquarters and Banchugamari will be significantly improved. The irrigation project in Kumargram will facilitate cultivation across 250 hectares of farmland, benefiting many farmers.” Meanwhile, another long-pending demand is set to be fulfilled with the construction of a bridge over the Bania River in Satali village, Mendabari Gram Panchayat, under Kalchini block.

Alipurduar Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Snigdha Shaibo confirmed: “A bridge will be built on the Bania River at Rs 60 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission. This will benefit numerous residents.”