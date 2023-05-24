Infra boost: Siliguri gets five health centres in about a month

Five health centres had been opened within a month in Siliguri. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation(SMC) is constructing health centres in different wards of the city to provide better primary health services to the citizens.

Goutam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, inaugurated five health centres in different wards in the city within a month. Among them, two health centres have been inaugurated on Wednesday, one in ward number 41 and another in ward number 42.The centre of ward number 42 has been constructed with Rs 28 lakh 57 thousand 671.

Earlier, health centres in ward number 32, 33, and 46 have been inaugurated by the Mayor. The SMC has prioritised the expansion of the city’s healthcare system. A total of 34 health centres will be developed in different areas across SMC’s 47 wards.

The two-storey health clinics are equipped with an Out Patient Department (OPD), a drug distribution room, and a vaccination room. These will run regularly.