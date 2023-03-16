Infra boost: Roads in Balurghat to be repaired at about Rs 10 crore

balurghat: A fund of Rs 10 crore will be spent for repairing roads in Balurghat block on an emergency basis soon. The initiative has recently been taken by the Trinamool Congress-run South Dinajpur Zilla Parishad (SDZP).



Purta-karmadhakshya of SDZP Mofijuddin Mian said: “We have taken up a recent decision to spend a fund of Rs 10 crore for repairing roads in Balurghat block before the upcoming rural polls in Bengal. The announcement of the poll will be made at any time and that is why the initiative has been taken up on an emergency basis.”

According to him, many roads under Balurghat block need immediate repair due to their deplorable conditions.

“The initial procedure of maintaining the government norms and asking tender from the contractors is on. We don’t want any delay regarding the matter as the rural poll is about to be declared by the State Election Commission and we will start the repairing work as early as possible,” he stated.

He said many roads under Balurghat block have been in a state of deplorable condition and the local people had earlier demanded immediate repair of these roads without delay.

“Our board has recently approved the demand of the local people and the fund has been sanctioned.

About 15 roads under West Bengal State Rural Development Agency (WBSRDA) and Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) covering 11 Gram Panchayats under Balurghat block will be repaired. The roads including Bolla, Chingishpur, Jalghar, Usail and Danga GP areas will be repaired,” he said.

He said a total number of 79 roads in South Dinajpur district will be repaired.