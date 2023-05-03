Infra boost: 30 rural libraries across six blocks in Alipurduar dist get makeover

As many as 30 rural libraries across the 6 blocks of Alipurduar district have undergone renovation and now have a new look. Kumargram block’s Barobisha Vivekananda Club Library and Falakata’s Bhutnirghat Library are already attracting visitors with their upgraded services. Efforts have been made to beautify each library with a fresh coat of paint; building décor; equipment; and reading rooms.

At the Bhutnirghat Library, a children’s park is being constructed at a cost of nearly Rs. 9 lakh in the library compound. The state government has allocated nearly Rs 1 crore for the renovation and modernisation of the 30 rural libraries in the district, and the work is nearing completion.

The District Magistrate of Alipurduar, Surendra Kumar Meena said: “As per the instructions of the Chief Minister, we are renovating and beautifying all libraries to attract book lovers of all ages. The book lovers’ preferences will be kept in mind, and books will be selected based on the advice of experts to cater to students of all ages and disciplines. Book lovers will like the new look of the libraries.”

District administration sources stated that coaching centres will be set up in some of the libraries for students. Free coaching for competitive government jobs exam will be provided at these centres by top officials of the district administration.

A coaching center has been running for almost a year in the Kamakhyaguri Town Library of Kumargram block. Mihir Karmakar, BDO of Kumargram block, said: “We will create coaching centers in more than one library in the block, just like the Kamakhyaguri library coaching centre. If there is scope, I personally will help the students myself.”

Bhaskar Mazumdar, local library authority member, said, “The renovation of 30 libraries is crucial for the education enthusiasts of the entire district. The libraries will have a large number of readers. Simultaneously, the recruitment of librarians for each library in the district has started quickly. Readers and students will get many modern facilities from these libraries. New initiatives are being taken to make general people the library head in the future.”