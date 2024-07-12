Infosys start ops in Silicon Valley Hub in New Town

Kolkata: IT giant Infosys has started its operations from the Silicon Valley Hub in New Town where they have built a state-of-the-art facility on 50 acres of land.



The news, along with some pictures of the visit to the campus, was shared by state Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) minister Babul Supriyo through his Facebook page and X handle where he wrote: “All departments of the GoWB (Bengal government) worked in sync to ensure we got all infrastructural work, including roads, lights, drainage etc around the premises completed in a very short time. Under the leadership of our Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee we remain committed to make Kolkata the next most happening IT hub of India. Congratulations & Welcome to West Bengal”.

Infosys plans to employ over 3000 people in its sprawling campus which involves an expenditure of Rs 600 crore, according to a report submitted to the state-level environment impact assessment authority in 2021. It was in 2017 end when the state government had inked an agreement with Infosys. Work was delayed due to the Covid pandemic but finally, the project has become operational. The state government offered leasehold land to be converted to freehold for wooing Infosys. The company was allowed to use 49 per cent of the site for non-IT purposes while 51 per cent had to be earmarked for IT.

“This was the first project where freehold land was offered and now it has become a policy of the state government,” an IT & E department official said.