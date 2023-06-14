‘Inform WBSEDCL if new devices installed’

WBSEDCL Jalpaiguri has requested consumers who have installed AC machines, geysers, and other electronic devices in their homes within the last two weeks, to report to the Electricity office. This includes e-rickshaws as well. The department’s vigilance team will investigate the matter and consumers found concealing information may face substantial fines and legal consequences.

Departmental sources reveal that transformers of appropriate capacity are installed to meet the electricity demands of consumers at different locations. However, due to excessive load caused by the heat, transformer fuses have been failing in several areas over the past two to three weeks. The department’s investigation has revealed that some consumers have installed AC and cooler machines without notifying the authorities, resulting in an overload on the transformers. This exceeds the capacity of the respective transformers.According to reports, around 10,000 fans and 3,000 to 3,500 AC machines have been sold in Jalpaiguri city alone in the past week. Additionally, within the Nayabasti Pandapara customer care area of Jalpaiguri WBSEDCL, 700 new AC machines have been installed. Nayabsti Pandapara customer care serves approximately 56,000 consumers. Transformers in the area operated at 50 to 60 per cent load during the previous summer, but this year they are experiencing sudden overloading conditions. Surprisingly, consumers have not applied for additional load.