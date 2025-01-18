Kolkata: With an eye on the 2026 Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has recently sent across a strong message to the East Midnapore leadership and thereby to all her party leaders making it clear that infighting should be dealt with strongly.

Mamata Banerjee has issued some instructions to her party leaders from East Midnapore which can be seen in a larger aspect. With its eyes fixed on the next Assembly elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress has started its preparation through several programmes at the district and block levels. The next Assembly election is scheduled for 2026. The Opposition parties have been trying to capitalise on any issue that crops up in the state only to gain political advantage. Various Opposition parties have been hand-in-gloves against the state government and the ruling party in various recent cases.

Starting from the RG Kar Medical College issue to the Malda incident, the Opposition has attacked Trinamool with a purpose of getting some advantage. Party supremo Mamata Banerjee time and again pointed out that if her party leaders are found to be involved in any immoral activities, action will be taken. The party colour will never be seen during the investigation. In the Malda case, the ruling party has ensured the arrest of its own party leader. Trinamool Congress often claim that in the BJP-ruled states, steps are not taken against the culprits if they belong to the party.

In the face of attack by the Opposition on various issues, the ruling Trinamool Congress is keen on addressing if there is any difference of opinion between its leaders. Any internal feud will not at all be tolerated. Trinamool Congress supremo Banerjee called her party’s state president Subrata Bakshi recently when the latter was in the middle of a meeting with the MLAs of East Midnapore. There was a conflict between two leaders Akhil Giri and Uttam Baraik. The meeting was held over the Contai Cooperative election which was being presided over by Bakshi.

During the meeting, Banerjee called on Bakshi’s phone and gave a strong message to Ramnagar MLA Giri and Patashpur MLA Baraik and said that the list of candidates which she had sent for Contai cooperative election was the final and those who submitted nominations opposing the penal set by Banerjee must withdraw their candidature. Banerjee unequivocally stated that she will remain the chairperson of the party for a long time and will keep an eye on each development that takes place within her party’s organisation.