Infighting in BJP leads to stir outside party offices

Kolkata: Infighting within the BJP reached a new height on Thursday as some irate party workers staged a protest outside the old party office on Muralidhar Sen lane and burnt effigies of saffron brigade leaders such as Amit Malviya and Amitava Chakraborty.



Many of the protestors came from various districts to register their objections against their party leaders. They have expressed dissatisfaction over the functioning of the leaders. The BJP supporters shouted slogans against the state BJP leaders outside the old party office and alleged that some BJP leaders are siphoning off a portion of funds sent to the state by the Central leaders.

“Some leaders are sitting in air-conditioned rooms. They are distributing party posts against money. We have no regret if we are suspended from the party. People’ court will take the final call in this regard,” an agitating BJP leader said.

A similar agitation broke out outside BJP’s new party office in Salt Lake on Wednesday. Incidentally, a group of BJP activists from Barasat in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday created a ruckus outside the party office in Salt Lake protesting against the formation of the Barasat organisational district office.

They claimed that some of the office bearers were Trinamool supporters.

Trinamool Congress took a potshot at the BJP through a post on X: “The arrogance and tall claims of BJP leaders are being crushed to the ground, with @BJP4Bengal crumbling with each passing day! After Salt Lake, a vehement protest erupted in Muralidhar Sen Lane today, wherein dedicated workers of @BJP4Bengal were seen expressing their discontentment over BJP leaders @DrSukantaBJP, @amitmalviya, and @Amitava_BJP and categorically rejecting their leadership. Walking on the path of its downfall, BJP’s Zamindari regime will soon breathe its last. It’s just a matter of time!”