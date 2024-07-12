Infighting in BJP erupts again over leadership rift, ‘Satyagraha’ protest planned

Kolkata: BJP’s infighting apparently caused due to the indifference in opinion between the old and new cadres and leaders came to the fore as a section of the old BJP leaders decided to stage “Satyagraha” protest in front of party office on Muralidhar Sen lane on July 17 when the state BJP will hold a review meeting to find out causes of Lok Sabha results.

A poster was also floated in the name of ‘BJP Bachao’ (save BJP) Mancha aiming at BJP leaders like Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari.

A protest “Satyagraha” has been called demanding the removal of some of the party leaders. Senior party leader Dilip Ghosh in the last month said that ‘conspiracies’ and causing ‘secret harm to somebody’ has become a part of politics, presumably pointing fingers at the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari who led the state BJP along with the party president Sukanta Majumder. Appealing to his party, Ghosh said that the efforts of the thousands of party workers should not go in vain due to wrong policy, misunderstanding and personal competition among the party leaders.

Statement came from a senior leader like Ghosh was significant after the BJP’s poll debacle in Bengal. Incidentally, the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha election had bagged 18 seats from Bengal whereas in 2024 Lok Sabha the BJP managed to clinch 12 seats. This time Ghosh had fought from Burdwan-Durgapur and lost to Trinamool Congress’ Kirti Azad. It was under Ghosh that the BJP for the first time in 2019 elections had bagged 18 seats in Bengal.