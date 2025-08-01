Inferno leaves one dead in Binnaguri

Jalpaiguri: A devastating fire broke out on Thursday morning in the Binnaguri area of Banarhat block, reducing a house to ashes and leaving one dead and another injured. The deceased has been identified as 53-year-old Shachi Devi Jha.

According to locals, the fire started around 11 am at Shachi Devi’s residence and spread rapidly. Locals initially attempted to douse the flames and alerted the fire brigade. Panic gripped the area as neighbouring houses were at risk. Residents reported that nearly 100 litres of petrol and five gas cylinders were stored inside the house, causing the fire to escalate uncontrollably.

Two fire engines from the Binnaguri Army Cantonment and two more from the Birpara Fire Station rushed to the scene. After nearly three hours of continuous effort, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. However, by then, the house was completely destroyed.

Shachi Devi died from severe burn injuries, while another person was injured and is receiving treatment.

Fire brigade officer from Birpara Fire Station, Rintu Kumar Sarkar said: “Two Army and two Birpara engines worked together to control the fire.

A large stock of petrol stored inside worsened the situation. We are investigating the incident thoroughly.”