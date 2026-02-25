Inferno in Udai Gram in Darjeeling district claims one life

Siliguri: A tragic fire incident in Udai Gram in the Darjeeling hills claimed the life of a 63-year-old man. A separate blaze at Naxalbari Police Station premises destroyed several seized motorcycles, raising concerns over safety measures.

In Udai Gram, a devastating fire engulfed a two-storey wooden house, reducing it to ashes. The victim, identified as Kamal Pradhan, died at the scene. Members of six families were reportedly inside the house when the fire broke out on Tuesday morning. Local residents rushed to control the flames, but the intensity of the blaze caused extensive damage. One fire engine arrived at the spot. However, firefighters faced difficulties reaching the spot due to narrow roads, delaying operations. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out Naxalbari Police Station premises, where confiscated motorcycles were stored. Several vehicles were gutted in the blaze. One fire engine brought the blaze under control after nearly 30 minutes. A school and a hospital are located near the police station. Biswajit Ghosh, the Upa-Pradhan of Naxalbari Gram Panchayat, arrived at the scene. He said: “Thanks to the firefighters who brought the fire under control in time. Otherwise, a major incident could have occurred.”