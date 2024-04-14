Inferno engulfs Chatakol in Dum Dum, ‘destroys 0ver 50 houses’

Kolkata: Fire broke out at Chatakol in Dum Dum on Saturday gutting several shanties and ‘khatals’ in the area. State Fire minister Sujit Bose said that more than 10 fire tenders were sent. No casualty has been reported so far.



The incident took place at around 12 noon. Locals claim that over 40-50 houses have been burned. It is unclear as to how the fire started but locals claimed that it was due to a gas cylinder explosion.

Since the roads leading to the slum area which caught fire were narrow, the fire tenders were finding it difficult to enter, Bose said. He assured the distraught residents that the state will help them in every manner.

Apart from Bose, TMC Lok Sabha candidate from Dum Dum Saugata Roy also visited the area and took assessment of the damages caused by the fire.

“We are trying to assess how many people have lost their property. After the fire is brought under control, rehabilitation work will begin,” Roy said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty also visited the area to take stock of the situation.

According to the local residents, the fire officials had to connect hose pipes and start with the damage-control efforts as the tenders could not reach the slum area because of the narrow approach road. Sujit Bose claimed that many people have suffered massive loss. “We stand with the people who have suffered immense loss due to the fire,” he said.