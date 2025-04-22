Inferno at ONGC factory in Howrah, none injured; 15 engines pressed into action

Kolkata: A major fire broke out on Monday afternoon in a factory ONGC at Jhapardah in Domjur of Howrah.

The fire was controlled after five hours with the help of 15 fire tenders.

According to sources, sometime between 2:30 pm and 3 pm the fire broke out inside the ONGC factory beside the national highway. Immediately the factory was evacuated and the electricity connection was cut.

Initially, four fire tenders were pressed into action. As the intensity of the fire was quite high owing to the storage of several chemicals, 11 more fire tenders were added to the fleet.

After almost five hours, the fire was controlled. Till the last reports came in, suspecting pocket fire could trigger again, the cooling process is continuing.

No injury reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.