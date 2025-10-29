‘Inferior quality coal’ robs Darjeeling Himalayan Railway of steam

Darjeeling: Inferior quality coal has robbed the world heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) of steam. For the past one week, there have been rampant cancellations, delays and disruptions in the steam loco joy rides causing grave inconvenience. Many have questioned the alleged lackadaisical attitude of the running of the trains with the world heritage tag.

“We had a group from the Nepal Tourism Board. They were very enthusiastic about taking a ride in the world heritage steam loco. On October 26, they had booked tickets in the 1 pm steam joyride. When they arrived at the Railway station in Darjeeling, they were informed that the earlier steam joyride was cancelled and that it was not certain whether the 1 pm service would ply.

Later, it was announced that it was running 20 minutes late. When I inquired, the station manager could not shed much light. He then told me that there is something wrong with the quality of coal,” stated Pradeep Lama, Secretary, Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents (DATA,) while talking to Millennium Post.

The joy ride runs from Darjeeling station to Ghoom and back, a 16 km trip with stoppages at the Batasia Loop and the Ghoom station. The cost for the steam service is Rs 1,500 per passenger.

Lama further stated that he then went to the loco shed to inquire. “They were not sure whether the train could complete the full 16 km and instead advised me to ask my clients to get down at Batasia and continue the journey by road,” added Lama.

“I found out that there is no technical problem with the engines. The problem lies in sub-standard coal supply. How can this be allowed to happen to a train with a world heritage tag or are they trying to shut down the steam locos?” stated Lama. He questioned as to why the Railways have not notified the passengers that the steam services have been suspended owing to ‘poor quality of coal”. “People from all over the world visit Darjeeling to take a ride on the DHR. They book online. With high hopes when they arrive to take the trip, they are let down owing to sub standard coal. Is this how a world heritage train should be operated?” retorted Lama.

Alpana Maheshwari from Maharashtra wanted her niece from London to take a ride in the world heritage. “It was a harrowing experience amidst uncertainty. First we thought that the ride would be cancelled. Finally, it did run though around 30 minutes late. The DHR should be run more professionally. The train runs through garbage dumps with uncovered drains. Not much can be seen except buildings. They are charging too much for the type of service they are providing,” remarked Alpana.

The authorities could not be contacted for comments. Sources stated that the coal used to run the locomotives are sourced from outside.

The coal arrives in wagons and is stocked in open space with no godown down in the plains of NJP. Owing to the outdoors, sunshine and rain the calorific quality has degraded with the coal becoming inferior.

Owing to this the coal is failing to produce adequate heat to produce the steam required to drive the engines. Despite no mechanical drawback, the services are facing problems owing to inferior quality of coal. Fresh stocks of better quality coal are set to arrive soon, added the source.