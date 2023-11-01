Infection occurred on my leg due to wrong treatment: Mamata

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she had developed an infection on her leg due to wrong treatment.

“I had undergone treatment for my injury. Due to the wrong treatment, septic occurred. I had a channel on my hand for 10 days and medicines were administered. I was unable to get up from bed. During that time also, documents reached my house from my office. I used to wake up till 5 am on the Puja days so that no incidents take place,” Banerjee said.

She virtually inaugurated Puja pandals after she had developed an infection on her leg. She had received an injury for the second time while touring Spain. After her return to the city, she had undergone surgery and also developed an infection. Despite having a blow on the same injury that she had received inside the helicopter in June, she discharged all her responsibilities on the foreign land and did not cut short her trip. After her return, she consulted a doctor.

She was injured when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke Airbase near Siliguri in the northern part of the state due to bad weather in June this year.