Infant abducted from Mothabari Hospital

Malda: Panic spread through the Bhangitola area under Malda’s Mothabari Police Station on Monday afternoon after a 10-day-old baby girl was allegedly abducted from outside the outpatient department of the Bhangitola Government Hospital. The infant, Meherin Jannat, had been brought to the hospital by her mother, Monira Bibi, and grandmother for a routine check-up.

According to the family, a woman dressed in a red saree and red shawl approached the grandmother, asking to hold the baby “just for a moment”. Trusting her, the grandmother handed over the infant. Moments later, the woman slowly walked around the area and then disappeared with the child when the grandmother was momentarily distracted. The shocking incident, captured on roadside CCTV cameras, triggered immediate alarm. As the footage surfaced, police intensified searches across the region.

Block Medical Officer of Health Kaushik Mistri said: “The incident took place outside the outdoor section of the hospital. We have handed over all the CCTV footage to the police. They are investigating the matter.”

Malda Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav confirmed that a probe is underway. “CCTV footage has been collected and is being examined. Efforts are on to identify the woman. Searches are being conducted across nearby localities and checking at naka points has been strengthened,” he said.

The child’s parents, residents of Sultan­tola in Panchanandapur, were devastated. Monira had delivered the baby just ten days ago at the same hospital. Police teams from Mothabari have launched an intensive manhunt and the abduction has sparked widespread concern across the district.