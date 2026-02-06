Industry, trade bodies welcome Bengal’s Interim Budget

Kolkata: Industry chambers, real estate bodies and business leaders have broadly welcomed the West Bengal government’s Vote-on-Account Budget for 2026–27, describing it as pro-people, fiscally balanced and growth-oriented, while stressing the importance of effective implementation.



Sanjay Budhia, managing director, Patton Group, termed the Budget pro-people, practical and progressive, and said it reinforces the focus on women empowerment, inclusive growth and employment generation.

Naresh Pachisia, president, Bharat Chamber of Commerce, said the Budget was populist and consumption-driven, with a strong focus on boosting disposable income at the grassroots. He noted that higher allocations for welfare schemes and the increase in DA for government employees would translate into greater demand for essential goods and services, strengthening liquidity and consumption stability. From a macroeconomic perspective, Pachisia highlighted the expansion of the Budget size to Rs 4.06 lakh crore as a historic milestone, supported by steady growth in the state’s own tax revenues. He pointed to moderation in fiscal deficit, revenue deficit and debt levels, calling it a calibrated approach that could reinforce confidence among industry, trade and investors.

He also welcomed the thrust on industrial and economic corridors, the proposal to set up MSE industrial parks across districts, and continued investment in roads, logistics and the Tajpur deep-sea port, saying these initiatives could improve supply chain efficiency and position West Bengal as a manufacturing and export hub. The proposed Global Trade Centre, he added, could strengthen the state’s role as a gateway to eastern and north-eastern India. Priti A Sureka, president, Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry, described the Budget as forward-looking and confidence-building, citing sharp increases in capital outlay, infrastructure spending, agriculture and social services, along with improved fiscal stability.

Sushil Mohta, president, CREDAI West Bengal, chairman, Merlin Group, welcomed the plan to modernise district towns but flagged infrastructure bottlenecks in growth corridors such as Barasat and Amtala.

He stressed the need for road widening and regulation of encroachments, stating that improved connectivity would naturally extend growth across regions. He added that the real estate sector was keen to partner with the state in town modernisation. Saket Mohta, managing director, Merlin Group, welcomed the announcement on setting up a Global Trade Centre on government land through a joint venture with the corporate sector, and expressed readiness to collaborate with the state, noting that such projects could significantly enhance Bengal’s investment appeal and urban liveability.