Industry surge: ‘In 6 yrs, 44,040 companies incorporated in Bengal, only 1,742 shifted out’

Kolkata: The BJP’s relentless campaign to portray Bengal as “industry-averse” has fallen flat after MoS Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Harsh Malhotra, in the written reply given in the Lok Sabha, said that 44,040 companies were incorporated in Bengal in the past 6 years, while only 1,742 companies shifted their registered office from Bengal to other states.

The data showed that about 7,500 companies have been registered every year in Bengal in the past six years.

Between 2020 and 2025, over 40,000 companies have been incorporated. Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Bapi Haldar on Tuesday quoted a reply by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Lok Sabha, which said the number of registered companies in the state had increased from 1.37 lakh in 2011 to 2.50 lakh in 2025.

“On average, over 7,500 companies have been registered every year in Bengal with over 40,000 companies having been incorporated from 2020 to 2025. It shows Bengal means business, and the BJP is misleading people,” Haldar told the media.

Quoting state government data, Haldar told the media that 57 lakh new MSMEs have been added in Bengal, employing 1.3 crore people. The number of MSME clusters has increased from 49 to 654, and over 3,400 recognised startups have been launched in the last five years.

“Investors include WIPRO, Cognizant, Infosys, Reliance JIO, Airtel, Vodafone, ITC, L&T. There are 2.6 lakh direct employees in IT Companies, 22 IT parks in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities running at 85 per cent capacity,” Haldar added.

Trinamool Congress on Wednesday on X said that for years, the BJP has been running a campaign to paint Bengal as “industry-averse” but now it’s a “bitter pill” for the BJP to swallow.

“For years, they’ve run a one-sided smear campaign painting Bengal as but now, data from their own Ministry blows their lies to pieces. According to @MCA21India’s reply in Parliament: The number of companies with registered offices in Bengal has almost doubled from 1,37,156 in 2011 to 2,50,343 in 2025,” the party said.

“Under Smt. @MamataOfficial, Bengal has witnessed a wave of development the BJP can’t match. So, they resort to peddling lies, half-truths, and propaganda to hide their own miserable record,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.