Industry seeks urgent pesticide approval: Tea gardens in Dooars hit by bacterial blight

Alipurduar: A sudden outbreak of bacterial blight and intensified pest attacks have severely impacted tea production across the Dooars, prompting the industry to seek urgent intervention from the Tea Board of India. For the first time, bacterial blight has been reported in tea gardens across North Bengal. Combined with pests like tea mosquito bugs and looper caterpillars, the outbreak has led to production losses of 40-50 per cent over the past six weeks, according to industry estimates. Planters have approached the Tea Board, requesting permission to use specific pesticides not currently on the approved list. The issue was raised during the May 22 meeting of the District Task Force in Alipurduar. The Tea Research Association (TRA) has also informed the West Bengal Chief Secretary about the crisis.

The disease reportedly began with an infestation of helopeltis, followed by bacterial blight. Affected plants dry up completely, and the damage lingers, impacting large areas of the plantation. Industry sources say the problem is worsening due to changing weather patterns. The TRA has recommended Beta-Cyfluthrin, Imidacloprid, and Solomon to control mosquito bugs and loopers. However, these chemicals require Tea Board clearance. A bioproduct named “Crocinizy,” effective against bacterial blight, also awaits approval. Planters argue that currently approved pesticides are ineffective against the ongoing outbreak. In Alipurduar’s Kalchini block, several gardens have reported severe damage across hectares of land. Mahendra Bansal, President of the Terai Indian Planters’ Association, voiced his concern, “Tea gardens from Darjeeling to Alipurduar are under threat. The pesticides currently approved by the Tea Board are inadequate for this situation. We are already struggling to maintain the gardens.”

Ram Avatar Sharma, Secretary of the Dooars branch of the Indian Tea Planters’ Association (ITPA), said: “Any further delay will worsen the damage. The Tea Board must act swiftly and grant approval for effective pesticides. We raised this issue in the recent District Task Force meeting as well.”

