Industry honchos pledge more investments for Bengal at BGBS

Kolkata: Among several industrialists promising to make further investments at the Bengal Global Business Summit, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, JSW group chairman Sajjan Jindal announced his plans to invest in two 800MW power plants in Salboni entailing an investment of Rs 16,000 crore while also evincing an interest in further developing the Durgapur (Andal) airport.

Jindal said his experience in running an industry in Bengal has been seamless and lucrative. “This project is a significant step towards meeting Bengal’s growing energy needs, ensuring stable and sustainable power supply to fuel industries, businesses and homes. We are fully prepared to scale-up further. Whenever the state requires additional power, we will be ready to invest another Rs 16,000 crore to double the power capacity to 3200 MW. The JSW is also launching an industrial park over 2,000 acres of land. We are also looking to invest in the Durgapur (Andal) Airport and develop it into a large airport,” he said. RP-Sanjiv Goenka’s group chairman Sanjiv Goenka pledged an investment of another Rs 10,000 crore in Bengal in the fields of energy, healthcare, and education, further boosting the existing Rs 40,000 crore investment.

“We live in Bengal which has been transformed by the vision and action of our CM. Decision-making is quick, clear and transparent. Come, experience what Bengal has to offer and I can promise that you won’t be disappointed,” he said.

Ambuja Neotia’s group chairman Harshavardhan Neotia said that his group plans to invest a little in excess of Rs 15,000 crore in the next five years. He informed of acquiring properties to set up five hospitals in Bengal that include three in Kolkata and one each in Siliguri and Burdwan at an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited announced that its global centre of excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the metropolis would be inaugurated soon by Mamata Banerjee. ITC chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri highlighted Bengal’s potential for investment, noting that the company, headquartered in Kolkata, has made significant investments in sectors such as hospitality, manufacturing, IT, and agriculture.

He emphasised the state’s promising future in hospitality and reiterated ITC’s commitment to expanding its presence in Bengal. Hailing the achievement of Mamata Banerjee, Sanjay Budhia, MD/PATTON and co-chair BGBS Exports Committee, said: “The Bengal Global Business Summit is an ideal platform for forging alliances and partnerships and acquiring a clear vision of the opportunities that the state provides for expanding business, making new investments, setting up green field manufacturing projects and associated activities. This forum offers free flowing and seamless interactions for the stakeholders to explore investment possibilities and potential in the state and to become partners in

our growth story.”

“Partnership of over 20 countries along with industry icons, both from India and International, reaffirmed their confidence in our beloved best Bengal under the leadership of the CM,” he added.