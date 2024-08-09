Industry captains condole Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s death

Kolkata: Industry captains on Thursday condoled the death of former Chief Minister of Bengal and veteran Marxist leader, Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, recalling the calm demeanour with which he placed industrialisation of the state on fast track with the real urge to attract investment through big manufacturing, in particular.



NG Khaitan, president of Bharat Chamber of Commerce, said: “I have no doubt that the sad demise of the towering and amicable personality of respected Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former Chief Minister of Bengal has created a huge void that will be difficult to fill, in many spheres of activities of our state - be it politics, education, or culture and also the dream to make Bengal, the best State in the country. May his Soul rest in eternal peace in his Heavenly abode.”

He added: “I remember Buddhadeb babu for his bold decision with a cool mind to place industrialisation of the state on fast track with the real urge to attract investment through big manufacturing, in particular. He also realised that there is an imperative need to go beyond socialist doctrines of State control and agrarian populism if Bengal has to forge ahead. He was highly respected across the business spectrum for his zeal for industrialisation of Bengal.”

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of RPSG Group said: “Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was a person I deeply respected. He had a very human side to him. He had a unique way of motivating. Bengal lost a great leader.”

Rajeev Singh, director general, Indian Chamber of Commerce said: “The veteran communist leader was an infusion of Marxism and Capitalism and showed how under a strong state, the market economy can grow in Bengal. The quintessential Bengali ‘bhadralok’ with an incorruptible image, pushed aside ideological obstacles to bring in industrial capital in Bengal. Under him, our state took rapid strides in several sectors in manufacturing and services, including in IT & ITes. May his soul rest in peace.”

A statement by Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry read: “Bhattacharjee’s vision for industrialisation and IT in the state was appreciated by industrialists of the state as well as national figures. It was during his regime that Bengal saw investments in IT and IT enabled services. Bhattacharjee’s push for speedy industrialisation of the state will be remembered. His pristine honesty and simplicity will be remembered for

long. Renowned for his humility and unwavering dedication to public service, he will be deeply missed…”