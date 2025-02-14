Industrialists struggle as officials remain absent in Uttarkanya, writes to Min

Siliguri: The business community of North Bengal claimed to be facing serious administrative hurdles due to the absence of key officials at Uttarkanya, the mini-secretariat of North Bengal.

The Uttarkanya was established by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri to streamline governance in the region.

Industrialists have expressed their frustration over the issue, alleging that a network of middlemen has emerged in place of government officials, making it difficult to get work done without paying extra.

The North Bengal Industries Association (NBIA) wrote to state Power minister Aroop Biswas on Thursday, highlighting the severe difficulties faced by them.

Their primary grievance revolves around delays in obtaining electricity connections, as approvals require the presence of the Electrical Inspector (EI) stationed at Uttarkanya—who, according to reports, is rarely available.

Industrialists seeking electricity for their units must get approvals from Uttarkanya, but the EI is often found to be absent. “Whenever we inquire about him, we are told he is out. This has stalled our operations,” alleged Surjit Paul, honorary General Secretary of NBIA.

He also alleged that they were verbally told to travel to Kolkata and bring agents to Siliguri for electricity testing and verification, adding to their financial and logistical burdens. The industrialists have urged the Power minister to take immediate action, proposing that the responsibility for inspections and approvals be transferred to the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL), which already has the necessary infrastructure in place.

They also requested that the minister set up electricity testing units in Siliguri and Malda for North Bengal.

Industrialists also allege that instead of dealing directly with government officials, they are often forced to rely on brokers who charge money to get work done.