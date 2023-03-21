Industrialist Prasoon Mukherjee attends event at Buckingham Palace

KOLKATA: Industrialist Prasoon Mukherjee once again made the country proud while representing India in the International arena.



In response to the invitation from Royal United Service Institute, Mukherjee joined a dinner party at Buckingham Palace.

This is an age-old institution doing research on defence and security related issues.

Those personalities who extend donations to this prestigious institution were invited over dinner party.

Mukherjee over the telephone said they took part part in a dinner party where Queen Elizabeth also used to dine.