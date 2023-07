Kolkata: Industrialist Amita Ghosh passed away late on Friday night at the age of 75.

Ghosh has served as the Managing Director of Allied Ceramics Private Limited. An ardent devotee of Ramakrishna, she was associated with the women’s wing of the Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Pragati.

Ghosh is survived by her husband and industrialist Samir Ghosh and daughter Shalini Ghosh.