Industrial park to be set up in Balurghat, tender before Puja

BALURGHAT: In a move towards industrialisation, a tender process will soon commence for the construction of an industrial park in Balurghat, according to Mosharraf Hossain, vice chairman of the Small Industries Development Corporation. The tender process is expected to begin before the Puja festival, with construction likely to commence shortly after. The construction cost of the industrial park is pegged at Rs 9 crore.

On Thursday afternoon, Biplab Mitra, minister of Consumer Protection along with Mosharraf Hossain and other administration officials visited the proposed site located in West Rainagar along National Highway 512. Speaking about the upcoming project, Hossain said: “The industrial park will be developed on approximately six acres of land, with an estimated budget of Rs 9 crore. The funds have been allocated and the tender process will start before Puja.”

The proposed industrial park is expected to provide a much-needed boost to the economy of South Dinajpur district, where agriculture is the economic mainstay. Many local residents believe that the establishment of the park will create employment opportunities for the district’s unemployed youth.Minister Biplab Mitra also expressed optimism about the project, noting that the current government has revived efforts to industrialise the region after a wagon factory project in Buniadpur was halted during the BJP’s tenure. “We have taken the initiative to create a new industrial park, which will soon become a source of income for the local population,” Mitra said.

Local authorities and residents alike are hopeful that the development of this industrial park will foster the growth of small and medium industries, thereby driving socio-economic progress and expanding trade and commerce in Balurghat.