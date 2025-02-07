Industrial Growth Centre project begins in South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Work on the long awaited Industrial Growth Centre has finally commenced in South Dinajpur. The project, located in Paschim Raynagar near Balurghat, spans on 5.31 acres of land and is being developed with an initial budget of Rs 8.36 crore.

The land had remained unused for years despite previous announcements regarding industrial development. After much delay, the tender for industrial infrastructure development was issued in 2024 and work officially began in January 2025.

Speaking on the progress, Swapan Kumar Pramanik, General Manager of South Dinajpur District Industries Centre, stated: “The construction of boundary walls and other infrastructure is underway. Once completed, the project will create significant employment opportunities in the district.”

The site at Paschim Raynagar was identified a few years ago as a suitable location for the industrial development centre. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared with an estimated cost of Rs 13.30 crore and the first phase, amounting to Rs 8.36 crore, is currently in progress. The focus will be on small and cottage industries, particularly jute-based industries, as the region has a high jute production.

Ambarish Sarkar, Saha Sabhadhipati of the Zilla Parishad, remarked: “The Chief Minister initiated this project and now it is becoming a reality. This will significantly boost employment for the local population.” The commencement of the project has sparked optimism across the district.

Locals are hopeful that the initiative will reduce migration by generating new job opportunities. Shyam Mahanta, a resident of Paschim Raynagar, expressed his excitement, saying: “Many of us leave for jobs elsewhere. If industries come up here, we won’t have to migrate. This is a promising step for Balurghat’s future.”