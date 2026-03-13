Induction stoves vanish from Kolkata stores amid LPG crisis

KOLKATA: From restaurants to households, induction cooktops have suddenly emerged as the most trusted alternative amid the shortage of LPG cylinders. In many Bengali homes, induction stoves were already present but mostly remained tucked away on kitchen shelves, as LPG remained the primary and most reliable source for cooking. However, the current LPG crisis has turned induction cooktops into one of the most sought-after products.



On several online platforms, sales of induction stoves have reportedly surged 20-30 times, with stocks selling out quickly. Offline stores across Kolkata are facing a similar rush, with retailers reporting that stocks have run out and new buyers are being asked to wait for fresh supplies.

A staff member at a retail shop in Kasba said their entire stock has already been sold out and a fresh supply is yet to arrive.

“Before the LPG crisis, we used to sell around four to five induction cooktops a week. In the last few days, we sold more than 40 in a single day. Now, the stocks are over,” he said.

The situation is similar at a retail outlet in Ultadanga. “Induction cooktops are flying off the shelves. There is a waiting period for customers,” said a staff member of a prominent retail shop.

Several restaurants in Kolkata have also started using induction stoves, especially for preparing simpler dishes. “We don’t have much of an option given the LPG crunch. If we have to keep the kitchen running, we need to use alternative methods,” said a staff member of a restaurant

in Esplanade.