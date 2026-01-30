Indriya opens Siliguri store

Siliguri: Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery, has expanded its footprint in West Bengal with the launch of a new flagship store in Siliguri. Located at Queens Park on Sevoke Road, the store strengthens the brand’s presence in the eastern region and taps into Siliguri’s reputation as the “Gateway to the Northeast” and a key jewellery hub of North Bengal.

Designed to offer an immersive shopping experience, the new outlet features a bridal lounge, a dedicated kaarigari room, and an extensive collection of over 28,000 intricately crafted jewellery designs. The store blends heritage craftsmanship with contemporary design, reflecting the city’s strong cultural connection with jewellery and family heirlooms.

With this launch, Indriya’s retail network has expanded to 45 stores across India. Commenting on the expansion, Indriya CEO Sandeep Kohli said Siliguri’s vibrant commercial culture and appreciation for fine craftsmanship make it an important market.