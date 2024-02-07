Indraprastha Gas Ltd inks strategic MoUs for setting up green compressed biogas plants

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), a natural gas distribution company based in Bengaluru, has taken a major stride towards sustainable energy by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with two technology partners during the ongoing India Energy Week 2024. These MOUs aim to establish Compressed Biogas (CBG) plants across four states- Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

In addition to these partnerships, IGL has already enlisted two other collaborators, marking a comprehensive initiative towards promoting clean and renewable energy. The joint effort is set to address environmental concerns and aligns with the national commitment to fostering green alternatives, officials claimed.

The CBG plants, a key component of this green initiative, will process biogas derived from organic waste. The biogas undergoes purification to eliminate hydrogen sulfide (H2S), carbon dioxide (CO2), and water vapour, resulting in Compressed BioGas (CBG) with an impressive methane (CH4) content of over 90.4 per cent. CBG boasts calorific values and other properties akin to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), making it a viable and eco-friendly automotive fuel.

The 19 planned CBG plants will contribute significantly to IGL’s City Gas Distribution network, reinforcing its commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions. Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh are poised to benefit from this green venture, marking a positive step towards a cleaner and greener future.

Established in 1998, IGL has been a key player in implementing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) distribution in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. A joint venture between GAIL (India) Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, IGL has consistently championed eco-friendly energy solutions.

The announcement comes close on the heels of the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s recent budget declaration, where financial support was pledged for the conversion of biomass into CBG. The budget also outlined phased mandatory blending of CBG with natural gas for use in vehicles and domestic supplies, underscoring the government’s commitment to sustainable energy practices.

Senior IGL officials present during signing of the MoUs included Praveen Mal Khanooja, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, K.K Chatiwal, Managing Director of IGL, and Pawan Kumar, Director (Commercial) of IGL. The collaboration aims to produce 0.45 MMSCMD (Million Metric Standard Cubic Metres per Day) of biogas from waste, equivalent to approximately 5 per cent of IGL’s daily requirements.

Addressing the audience, KK Chatiwal, Managing Director of IGL, expressed appreciation for IGL’s role in nation-building and highlighted the multi-faceted benefits of the partnership. Municipalities stand to benefit by effectively managing municipal waste, farmers can dispose of agricultural waste responsibly, CGD entities gain access to more affordable gas, and the public enjoys a cleaner environment.