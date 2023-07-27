Indranil Sen is the new WBTDCL chairman

Kolkata: The state government has appointed Indranil Sen as the chairman of West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation Ltd. (WBTDCL) replacing Nandini Chakraborty from that post. Chakraborty, who is the Principal Secretary of the Tourism department will, however, act as Director of WBTDCL.



Sen happens to be the Minister of State for Technical Education, Training and Skill Development department as well as the Information and Cultural Affairs department. The Board of Directors (BOD) of WBTDCL which has been reconstituted with nine members has actor Sayantika Banerjee as the Vice-Chairman of WBTDCL.

According to sources in the Tourism department, Supriyo had requested Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to appoint Sen as the chairman of WBTDCL.

“I am extremely happy that Indranil Sen, who has been my friend for a long time due to our association with music and my colleague in the Cabinet, has been appointed as WBTDCL chairman. Sen (Indranil Da) has earlier held the charge as Minister of State for Tourism and so his experience will be of immense help. I have always believed that projects in tourism should be executed in a time-bound manner and with his assistance, I am hopeful of meeting deadlines for projects,” Supriyo said.

The other directors of WBTDCL’s BOD include Tapas Kumar Haldar, financial advisor of the state Tourism department, Harshvardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group, Rudra Chatterjee, Managing Director of Luxmi Tea, Karan Paul, Chairman Apeejay Surendra Group, and Mehul Mohanka, MD & Group CEO, Tega Industries, R Arjun, Managing Director of WBTDCL.