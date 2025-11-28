Indranil Sen echoes Mamata’s concern over ‘Jai Hind’ row at Charukala Utsav

Kolkata: A day after Bengal Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee voiced concern over reports that MPs were allegedly being stopped from saying ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ inside Parliament, state tourism minister Indranil Sen echoed similar sentiments. Speaking at the inauguration of the 2025 Charukala Utsav at the Rabindra Sadan–Nandan complex on Thursday, Sen also said that Banerjee would return for a fourth term and with a bigger mandate.

He added that once she’s back in office, next year’s Charukala Utsav would be held on an even grander scale. “At a time when people are running around for documents to prove one’s identity, it’s heartening that you’ve made time for Charukala Utsav. We promise this festival will be bigger once Mamata Banerjee returns as the CM for the fourth time,” he said. After the Kolkata International Film Festival, the Charukala Utsav once again brings together the city’s art and culture lovers. Organised by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, Charukala Utsav 2025 will run till December 4. The week-long celebration features art exhibitions, fine arts documentaries, and a bustling fair that doubles as a meeting ground for artists to exchange ideas. Over 80 artists jointly painted a canvas to mark the inauguration.

As every year, the festival honoured artists for their contribution. The Mahasamman was awarded to Nandadulal Mukherjee, Tapas Konar, Tarun De, and Sohini Dhar. The Special Charukala Award went to Tuli Majumdar, Chayan Dogra, Ankur Chatterjee, and Dasrath Das. Exhibitions are currently on at the Academy of Fine Arts and the Gaganendra Shilpa Pradarshanshala. This year’s edition also places special emphasis on digital art presentations.