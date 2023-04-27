Indranil Mukherjee becomes V-C of MAKAUT, takes charge

: Professor Indranil Mukherjee was made the Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) on Wednesday.

Mukherjee was once the MAKAUT’s Controller of Examinations, and had also handled the responsibility of the university’s registrar for several days. He has been appointed by Governor CV Ananda Bose as the Vice-Chancellor of the university. He has taken charge from Wednesday.

Earlier, Saikat Maitra was the V-C but he had to step down due to court cases. According to rules, the name of the temporary Vice-Chancellor was proposed by the Higher Education department and sent to Raj Bhavan but the appointment had remained pending. Later, Mukherjee was chosen as the Vice-Chancellor.