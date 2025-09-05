Indonesian woman nabbed with forged Indian docus

Darjeeling: Security agencies foiled a major case of identity fraud whereby a suspected Indonesian national was intercepted by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the India-Nepal border at Panitanki in the Darjeeling district on Thursday evening for allegedly using forged Indian documents to live in the country and travel abroad.

According to SSB sources, the woman was stopped at Old Bridge, near Border Pillar No. 90, on the Indian side of Panitanki, around 5:15 pm by the Border Interaction Team of C Company, 41st Battalion. On being questioned, she initially introduced herself as Ninyoman Murni, claiming Indian citizenship.

However, scrutiny revealed conflicting identities and multiple forged documents, including Indonesian IDs. The suspect later admitted that her real name is Ni Kadek Sisiani, a resident of Bali province in Indonesia. She confessed to having obtained a fraudulent Aadhaar card and PAN card through a Mumbai-based agent. For over a decade, she was living in Mumbai, using these forged papers to

evade detection. Officials stated that the woman also used multiple identities for international travel, frequently moving between Indonesia, Turkey, Nepal and India. Her case points to long-standing lapses in identity verification and highlights the need for stricter cross-border checks. The SSB has seized forged documents and digital evidence from her possession. After medical examination and completion of formalities, the accused was handed over to Kharibari Police Station for further investigation.

A case has been registered against her under the Foreigners Act, Passport Act, and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She was produced before the Siliguri court on Friday.