‘Indochinese Roller Bird now a distinct species’

Alipurduar: The Indochinese Roller, once deemed a subspecies of the Indian Roller (Coracias benghalensis), has recently attained the status of a distinct species, setting it apart from its close relatives.



A recent study conducted by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), one of the country’s leading bird conservation organisations, delved into the natural activities of the Indochinese Roller Bird (common name Neelkantha) across North-East India and the Buxa Tiger Reserve.

This comprehensive study, focusing on movement, breeding, conservation and potential threats, has been published in the international journal ‘Threatened Taxa’.

In 2022, under BNHS’s initiative, a team of biologists led by Sachin Ranade and Jay Gore undertook the fieldwork. Dr Sonali Ranade contributed to the study by handling its statistical aspects, delving into the bird’s intricate lifestyle.

The Indochinese Roller’s movements were meticulously recorded across Northeast India and the Buxa Tiger Reserve. These birds are not confined to India alone; they are also densely populated in Southeast Asia, favoring tall tree trunks in deep forests as their habitat.

Notably, they play a vital role as ‘farmer’s friends,’ leaving the forest during harvest seasons to consume crop-damaging insects, thereby benefiting local farmers. Renowned for their swift flying abilities, these birds remain a fascinating species. Mythology has it that ‘Neelkantha’ carries the message of Goddess Durga’s arrival to earth from Kailasha.

However, information on Indochinese Rollers detailed global population is currently unavailable. Sachin Ranade, assistant director of BNHS, stated: “This groundbreaking research on the Indochinese Roller covers crucial aspects, revealing their resilience and reduced vulnerability to harm. Formerly confined to one country under the name ‘Indian Roller,’ they have been renamed ‘Indochinese Roller’ to reflect their global presence.

The bird’s ‘unstreaked smoky-purplish brown face and breast’ serve as distinguishing features from the Indian Roller, marking a significant evolution in our understanding of this captivating species.”